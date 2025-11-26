Kazakh Majilis Speaker pays official visit to Morocco

In Morocco, Yerlan Koshanov held talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Councillors Mohammed Ould Rachid and Head of Government of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch.

Koshanov said since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Morocco have built strong ties in various spheres, including inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Photo credit: Zh. Zhumabekova

He said Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, exchange of legislative experience, contacts between friendship groups, committees, and parliamentary staff.

The Kazakh Speaker also briefed on Kazakhstan’s reforms, activities of the Parliament and future parliamentary reform.

In turn, representatives of the House of Representatives praised the political reforms of Kazakhstan.

As stated there, 2014 marked the new stage of inter-parliamentary relations between Morocco and Kazakhstan. Mohammed Biadillah, who at that time was the Chairman of the House of Councillors of Morocco, paid an official visit to the capital of Kazakhstan. In the same year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, serving as Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, made a reciprocal official visit to Rabat. These events laid a solid foundation for cooperation between the parliaments.

During the meeting with Aziz Akhannouch discussed were issues regarding increasing trade volumes, strengthening partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence, agriculture, transport and logistics, and the active development of the Middle Corridor transport route. In addition, they addressed the expansion of cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, and culture.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation visited the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V and paid tribute to the founders of the state, King Mohammed V and King Hassan II.