CSTO countries outline ways to enhance security cooperation

Representing Kazakhstan, Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov attended the event.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility and its impact on the security of the member states.

Gizat Nurdauletov briefed the meeting participants on Kazakhstan's approaches to cooperation within the CSTO framework and put forward a number of proposals aimed at the further development of the Organization. Traditionally, special attention was placed to practical measures to counter current challenges and threats in the fields of information security, illicit drug trafficking, illegal migration, and international terrorism, reads a statement from Akorda.

A number of documents aimed at further improving the mechanisms of interaction within the CSTO and strengthening coordination in the sphere of collective security were signed.

Under Russia’s chairmanship, a regular meeting of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils will convene in Moscow on November 10, 2026, serving as a preliminary gathering to the CSTO Collective Security Council session.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s delegation, led by Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov, took part in a meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).