Majilis Chairman Koshanov joins CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting

Speaking at the meeting, Koshanov congratulated participants on the 20th anniversary of the Organization. He noted that over two decades, the Parliamentary Assembly has become an important component of the CSTO’s collective security system, ensuring effective parliamentary cooperation among member states.

The Majilis speaker stressed that amid today’s global political instability, parliamentary diplomacy is becoming a key unifying mechanism for achieving peace and shared prosperity.

Photo credit: Majilis

Koshanov also briefed his colleagues on the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which was supported by an overwhelming majority of citizens in a nationwide referendum.

From the first days of his presidency, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated major political reforms. Their logical outcome was the new Constitution. At the initiative of the Head of State, its highest goal is to build a just and progressive Kazakhstan. The principle of a human-centered state is given deeper meaning, with the individual, their rights, and freedoms becoming the highest value. The Constitution establishes a balance: a strong President, an influential Parliament, and an accountable Government. We are transitioning from a bicameral to a unicameral Parliament, which will be called the Qurultay, whose members will be elected solely through party lists, he said.

CSTO parliamentarians were also informed about the creation of new institutions, including the Vice President and the Khalyk Kenesi, as well as that the presidential form of government is enshrined in the Constitution as a guarantee of continuity, consistency, and coordination among all branches of power.

Speaking about the Assembly’s work, the Majilis chairman highlighted the coordinated and productive efforts of parliamentarians in bringing national legislation of CSTO member states closer together and harmonizing it. The range of model laws adopted by the Assembly is broad, covering areas from collective security to combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and transnational crime.

At the meeting, the delegates discussed the implementation of decisions from the November session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, measures to counter challenges and threats to collective security, as well as the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s program for aligning and harmonizing national legislation of member states for 2026-2030.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan joins the 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul, Türkiye.