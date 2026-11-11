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    CSTO Collective Security Council adopts joint statement

    21:00, 11 November 2026

    The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a Joint Statement following a regular meeting of the Council in Moscow, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    CSTO Collective Security Council adopts joint statement
    Photo: Akorda

    The meeting also resulted in the signing of a series of documents aimed at further strengthening collective security based on members' shared interests.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo: Akorda

    As reported earlier, on Tuesday, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Moscow.

    President Tokayev took part in a regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Friday.

    Alongside the Kazakh leader, the summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo: Akorda
    Alexander Lukashenko
    Photo: Akorda
    Emomali Rahmon
    Photo: Akorda
    Vladimir Putin
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev CSTO Security Foreign policy Russia Akorda Presidential Residence Parties and Organizations
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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