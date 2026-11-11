CSTO Collective Security Council adopts joint statement

The meeting also resulted in the signing of a series of documents aimed at further strengthening collective security based on members' shared interests.

Photo: Akorda

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Moscow.

President Tokayev took part in a regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Friday.

Alongside the Kazakh leader, the summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda