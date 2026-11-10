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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit

    21:00, 10 November 2026

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has arrived in Moscow to attend a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit
    Photo: Akorda

    The Head of State was welcomed at the airport by Russian government officials.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit
    Photo: Akorda

    As reported earlier, a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Moscow on 11 November under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Events Russia CSTO Foreign policy Security
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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