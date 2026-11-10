Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Moscow for CSTO summit
21:00, 10 November 2026
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has arrived in Moscow to attend a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was welcomed at the airport by Russian government officials.
As reported earlier, a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Moscow on 11 November under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin.