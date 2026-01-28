CPC operating at full capacity — Energy Minister

“At present, CPC is operating with two single-point moorings (SPMs). On Sunday, SPM No. 3 was brought back online after repairs, although the work could not be completed sooner due to adverse weather conditions. The Black Sea has its own characteristics—during the winter period, storms are severe, with wave heights exceeding 2.5 meters. Even in previous years, we have had to slow terminal operations because of poor weather,” Akkenzhenov said.

He noted that SPMs No. 1 and No. 3 are currently operating steadily, while the damaged SPM No. 2 remains in a semi-floating condition.

“It is partially submerged. As I mentioned earlier, there is a breach measuring 3.5 by 2 meters. As a result, weather conditions have so far prevented us from restoring its buoyancy or assessing the technical condition of its internal systems. Once again, the main challenges are weather and internal currents,” he explained.

The Energy Ministry has meanwhile ordered two new SPMs from the UAE, with delivery expected in around 30 days.

“Installation of the new units and the dismantling of other SPMs will then take about 40 days. Overall, installing the two new SPMs will take around 70 days, after which CPC will operate with three SPMs,” Akkenzhenov said.

To note, CPC was attacked on November 29 at 06:06 Astana time, when unmanned boats destroyed SPM-2 in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. The situation was placed under special government control, and a formal protest was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 30.