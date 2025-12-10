Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks

The ministry stated that the attacks on the CPC marine terminal did not lead to a complete halt in exports. Shipments continue through the existing port infrastructure with safety measures being observed.

“At present, the ministry, together with shippers, is working to redistribute oil volumes. Measures have been taken to redirect a certain amount of Kashagan oil to the PRC. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Energy,” a statement reads.

Recall that the attack on the CPC occurred on November 29 at 06:06 Astana time, when unmanned boats destroyed the remote mooring device (SPM-2) in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. The Government of Kazakhstan has taken the situation under special control.

On November 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expressed its protest.