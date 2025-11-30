EN
    Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure

    08:16, 30 November 2025

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its protest over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Statement by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov regarding the attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law.

    As a responsible participant of the global energy market, Kazakhstan consistently advocates for maintaining the stability and uninterrupted supply of energy resources. We emphasize that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays an important role in supporting the stability of the global energy system.

    We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, the statement reads. 

    As stated previously, 965.4 million cyberattacks targeting Kazakhstan's critical infrastructure were repelled in the first six months of 2025.

