Constitutional Commission to convene for second meeting

The meeting will be broadcast live on the official accounts on social media at consot_kz constcouncil.kz.

It is set to start at 10:00 a.m.

The live broadcast will also be streamed on Kazinform’s official YouTube channel.

As written before, the Head of State decreed to establish the Constitutional Commission, consisting of the representatives of the Parliament and representative power authorities, public figures and political scientists.

The first meeting was held on January 24.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the final phase of constitutional transformation takes shape in Kazakhstan. The initiatives announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev indicate that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform is entering its final and most systemic phase, where previously fragmented changes are being consolidated into a coherent model of political governance

Speaking at the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) on January 20, 2026, the President proposed the establishment of the post of vice president with constitutional status.