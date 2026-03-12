Astana to host The Games of the Future tournament in 2026

The cash prize of the event is 4.75 million US dollars.

“From July 29 to August 9, 2026, the world’s attention will be focused on Astana, where the best phygital athletes on the planet will gather for the next Games of the Future tournament,” an official statement reads.

The event is expected to attract more than 900 participants, who will compete in eight disciplines, including phygital football, phygital-MMA, MOBA Mobile, MOBA PC, and Battle Royale.

The Games of the Future is an international multisport tournament, which combines physical sports and cybersport (Physical + Digital). The first tournament was held in Kazan in 2024.

The competitions were originally planned to be held in Kazakhstan in 2025, but were postponed to 2026 in order to reallocate funds for eliminating the consequences of large-scale floods and providing assistance to affected citizens.