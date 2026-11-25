The standoff in the Caribbean tourist city began that morning after an apparent attempt to rob an armored vehicle carrying cash.

The Colombian presidency said the suspects took refuge in the supermarket in the La Castellana neighborhood after security cameras detected them and triggered an alert. The president initially put the number of hostages at about 30 and said five older women had been freed by the time he first spoke publicly. National Police later said 10 people had been released and received assistance from officers.

After arriving in Cartagena, de la Espriella met Defense Minister Jorge Mora and senior military and police officials at a naval base to review the response. He then went to the command post near the supermarket with Cartagena Mayor Dumek Turbay. Specialized police units and other security personnel took part in the operation, while negotiators sought the release of those still inside.

“We are doing what needs to be done, and I guarantee the Colombian people that everything will turn out well for the hostages,” de la Espriella said. The government said protecting those still held and securing their safe release remained its priority.

The operation briefly disrupted arrivals at Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez International Airport. Landings resumed after a suspension of about 45 minutes. Late on November 24, negotiations paused for an hour to give the gunmen time to consider releasing the remaining hostages.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 29 miners were believed to be trapped in a flooded shaft at PT Antam’s Ciguha mine in Bogor, West Java, according to Indonesian officials.