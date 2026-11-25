The accident occurred Monday afternoon when heavy rainfall caused a nearby river to overflow, sending water rushing into the mine.

According to local authorities, the incident was not reported until early Wednesday, delaying rescue efforts.

Emergency teams have been deployed to the site and are working to locate the missing miners while pumping water out of the flooded shaft. However, high water levels continue to hamper operations, and officials say draining the mine is expected to take considerable time.

The search and rescue operation remains ongoing.

As reported earlier, at least 18 people died, and several others were injured in three separate fire incidents in India this November.