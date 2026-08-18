CIS Observer Mission: Kazakhstan ensures equal conditions for election campaign

One of the key findings of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission concerns equal opportunities for campaign participants.

"In the Mission's view, the parties have been provided with broad opportunities and equal conditions for conducting free campaigning," the document reads.

The observers noted that political parties are using all legally permitted campaign methods without hindrance.

For instance, a significant portion of the campaign has moved into the digital space. Parties are using social media, their own websites, and other online platforms, expanding direct communication with voters.

Television debates featuring party representatives are being actively used on national channels.

A large-scale infrastructure has been established for outreach efforts. Local executive bodies, together with territorial election commissions, have provided 4,301 premises for public campaign events and personal meetings. In addition, 8,153 locations for printed campaign materials have been designated and equipped nationwide.

Particularly noteworthy is the assessment of the situation by the election participants themselves. As noted in the report, representatives of party campaign headquarters told CIS observers that they had not faced any obstacles to their campaigning from government bodies.

The media sector is also showing high engagement. A total of 442 print and electronic media, 350 digital news outlets, and 101 online platform users have announced their intention to cover the election campaign. The legislation guarantees parties airtime and print space on equal contractual terms.

The interim CIS Mission report points to several key features of the current pre-election campaigning: participation of all registered parties, no reported obstacles to campaigning, a large-scale infrastructure for public meetings, and access to a wide range of conventional and digital communication channels.

The CIS Mission will present its final assessment after the vote on August 23.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that foreign observers from 42 countries are to monitor Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections.

The elections are scheduled for August 23. According to the CEC, 12,605,788 voters have been included in the electoral rolls.

Kazakhstanis will elect 145 Qurultay deputies for five-year terms. The CEC has registered candidate lists from seven political parties.