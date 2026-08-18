Foreign observers from 42 countries to monitor Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections

According to Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretary Mukhtar Yerman, 138 members of parliament from 41 countries are among the registered observers.

The candidacies of 121 observers from 18 foreign states and 5 international organizations have been submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Central Election Commission for accreditation, Yerman said at a CEC meeting.

The group includes eight observers from the CIS Observation Mission, four representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, seven observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Mission, six representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Mission and three observers from the Turkic Academy.

The remaining 93 observers represent countries including China, the United States, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Mongolia, India, Indonesia, France, Iraq, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Japan, Belgium, Jordan, Serbia and Turkmenistan.

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov said the large number of international observers reflects significant international interest in Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections.

The presence of international observers contributes to the openness and transparency of the campaign. It confirms our commitment to international obligations, as well as our continued close cooperation with international organizations and foreign countries in the electoral sphere, said Abdirov.

He also noted that representatives of central election bodies from 22 countries will take part in monitoring the elections, including 11 heads of electoral commissions.

I would also like to highlight the participation of our colleagues from the central election bodies of other countries and thank them for their continued interest in the electoral campaigns held in Kazakhstan, he added.

The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23. According to the CEC, 12,605,788 voters have been included in the electoral rolls.

Kazakhstanis will elect 145 Qurultay deputies for five-year terms. The CEC has registered candidate lists from seven political parties.