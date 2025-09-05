Chinggis Khaan documentary to premiere in Mongolia

Through a collaboration between a French media company, French historian Marie Faverau, an expert on the Mongol Empire, particularly the Golden Horde, and international archaeologists contributing field expertise, the documentary uncovers the secrets of the lost cities of the Mongol Empire and offers a fresh perspective on the history of Chinggis Khaan to a global audience.

The documentary will have its Mongolian premiere at Tengis Cinema, presented in French with Mongolian subtitles, to be screened with free admission at 4 p.m. on September 20, 2025. Historian Marie Favereau, along with participating archaeologists, will be in attendance to engage with the audience during the film event.

Earlier Kazinform News Agency offered to take a closer look at Ulus of Jochi.

To note, documentary film Shokan Ualikhanov: The Bright Star of History has been screened in Bishkek ahead of the official visit of the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Kyrgyzstan.