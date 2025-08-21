Documentary film about Shokan Ualikhanov screened in Bishkek

Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Tagayev, President of the Manas National Academy Aziz Biymyrza uulu, as well as representatives of intellectual community and youth participated in the event.

The film, shot by the Manas National Academy together with the Kyrgyz film studio Barsbek Global Production, features life of great Kazakh educator and thinker Shokan Ualikhanov.

Photo credit: Kabar News Agency

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva underscored the role and contribution of Shokan Ualikhanov to studying the history, ethnography, culture, and popularizing Manas, the national epic of Kyrgyzstan.

“His works contributed to the unification of fraternal nations. We know that the Kazakh-Kyrgyz friendship is unshakable and eternal. I would like to wish prosperity, success, dynamic development, peace and stability to the Kyrgyz people,” the Kazakh Minister said.

Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov pointed out significant role of Shokan Ualikhanov in the history of the Kyrgyz people. He said that Shokan Ualikhanov was one of outstanding thinkers of Kazakhstan, who made an invaluable contribution to the development of Kyrgyz culture, and was one of the first to record the Epic of Manas on the paper.

“Created by the Kyrgyz professionals, the film is about the Kazakh scholar, whose works describe household life and traditions of the Kyrgyz people,” he said emphasizing that "this proves again his high role in the history of the Kyrgyz nation."

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Producer Nuriza Chyntemirova said that it took nearly a month and a half to shoot and edit the film.

“Shokan Valikhanov is one of the first researchers and Manaschi who recorded the Manas epic in Arabic letters on the paper. In the film, we tried to highlight the important moments of his expedition to Issyk-Kul,” she said.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

