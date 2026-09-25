Chinese investors to build robot, auto, and pharma plants in Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Kazakhstan–China Investment Forum in Almaty, where the projects were presented.

One of the most technologically advanced projects will be a plant in Almaty to produce humanoid and educational robots, built by Chinese company UBTECH Robotics. It will be the company's first production facility outside China. The plant is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

In the automotive sector, further localization of Chinese production is planned. An agreement has been signed to produce Li Auto vehicles in Kazakhstan, while Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan and Chery Holding Group have agreed to produce OMODA and JAECOO vehicles.

Another area is pharmaceuticals. Domestic production of anticancer drugs is planned in partnership with Chinese companies BeOne and INKAR.

The plans also include a major coal chemistry project by Xinfa Group and logistics infrastructure such as the Kuryk port and a "smart" dry logistics park in the Khorgos–Eastern Gate special economic zone.

Photo source: Akorda

More than 600 delegates attended the Kazakhstan–China Investment Forum, including representatives of over 200 Chinese companies. The forum concluded with the exchange of about 50 commercial documents totaling over $8.2 billion. Of these, 10 documents worth $5.4 billion were exchanged in the presence of the Head of State, with another 40 exchanged as part of the forum's business program.

As written earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also proposed launching a joint Kazakh-Chinese program titled “Common History, Destiny. Designed and Made in Both China and Kazakhstan.”