China discovers more than 100 Palaeolithic sites

The discoveries were made during a dedicated year-long survey conducted as part of China’s fourth national cultural relics census. Experts say the findings offer vital insight into early human activity and cultural patterns on the eastern Guanzhong Plain – once a key centre of ancient Chinese civilisation.



Weinan is already known for major archaeological finds, including the renowned Lantian Man and Dali Man fossils unearthed in the 1960s and 1970s. Since 2020, further investigations have continued to reveal significant Palaeolithic evidence across the city.



Experts noted that the new discoveries extend the timeline of uninterrupted human habitation in the region and contribute to tracing the early cultural legacy of the Yellow River.



According to the source, the sites are expected to support further research into human evolution, migration, and the formation of prehistoric cultures in East Asia.

