China extends visa-free access to 4 Gulf countries

Under the policy, which will remain in effect through June 8, 2026, holders of ordinary passports from these four countries can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, cultural exchange, and transit.

Both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have established reciprocal visa-free arrangements with China since 2018, which means all six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) now enjoy visa-free access to China.

The expansion has been warmly welcomed across the Gulf region and is expected to boost bilateral exchanges, strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties, and inject new momentum into broader China-GCC cooperation.

In a statement posted on platform X following China's announcement in late May, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move would "contribute to encouraging mutual visits and deepening the bonds of friendship between the two friendly peoples."

Emirati travel influencer Abdulla Alblooshi praised the policy in a video on social media, calling it a major benefit for Gulf travelers. "Now, all you need is your passport to travel to China," he said.

Naif Awlia, director of tourism and engagement at Saudi tourism developer Diriyah Company, also hailed the policy as a positive step forward. "Friendly ties are the foundation of long-term cooperation, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with China," he said.

Kanoo Travel, one of the largest travel companies in the Gulf region and an early mover in promoting outbound tourism to China, has launched new travel packages since the announcement, targeting residents of the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Harvey Lines, Acting CEO of Kanoo Travel, called the new policy "a gateway to expanded China-Arab cooperation," adding that the company is committed to facilitating closer people-to-people exchanges between China and the Gulf region -- and the broader Arab world.

China and Gulf countries already enjoy strong air travel connectivity, and the new visa-free policy is anticipated to further boost travel volume.

Currently, about 20 direct flights operate weekly between major Chinese cities -- including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen -- and Saudi destinations such as Riyadh and Jeddah. The UAE is connected to 13 cities across the Chinese mainland with direct flights.

Looking ahead, Chinese carrier Hainan Airlines plans to launch a direct Haikou-Jeddah route on June 28, while UAE carrier Emirates will begin daily nonstop service between Dubai and Shenzhen on July 1.

Observers say the new policy reflects the growing political, economic, and cultural ties between China and the Gulf region. In 2024, trade between China and GCC countries reached 288.09 billion U.S. dollars, making the GCC China's sixth-largest trading partner.

Wen Shaobiao, a Middle East researcher at Shanghai International Studies University, noted that the visa-free policy will significantly reduce travel time costs and facilitate large-scale, two-way mobility.

"It will encourage people-to-people exchanges and academic collaboration while helping to advance trade, investment, and joint projects, aligning with business sector expectations," Wen said.

The latest step underscores China's continued push to open its doors wider to global visitors, in line with its commitment to high-level opening-up.

Since late 2023, China has introduced a series of traveler-friendly policies. Starting June 1, holders of ordinary passports from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay are eligible for unilateral visa-free entry -- the first time such access has been extended to Latin American and Caribbean nations.

Additionally, the visa-free transit period has been extended to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries.

These initiatives have already had a noticeable impact. In 2024, China recorded 3.39 million entries under its unilateral visa-free policy, a year-on-year surge of 1,200 percent. During the recent three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, 231,000 foreigners entered China without a visa, up 59.4 percent from a year earlier.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, said foreign travelers come not only to visit China's landscapes and cities but also to experience everyday life. "These visits offer opportunities to discover the real China," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan has introduced the 30-day visa-free stay for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.