ChatGPT adds PIN and Face ID chat locks

According to the company’s official guidance, locked conversations disappear from regular chat history, pinned chats and standard conversation searches.

“This can help keep sensitive conversations out of view when you share your screen or use a shared device,” OpenAI said.

Users can access protected conversations through Projects > Locked chats by entering a four-digit account PIN. Supported mobile devices also offer Face ID, Touch ID or device unlock.

To protect an existing conversation, users select “Lock chat” from its options menu and create or enter their PIN.

The feature is rolling out across Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu plans, although some conversation types are ineligible.

Locking a conversation does not add end-to-end encryption or change data retention and model-training settings.

OpenAI also cautions that resetting a forgotten PIN permanently deletes locked conversations and content protected solely by that PIN. Changing a known PIN preserves them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that eight U.S. states had filed separate lawsuits against OpenAI, with Iowa accusing the company of misleading parents about ChatGPT’s safety and exposing children to harm.