Eight US states sue OpenAI over ChatGPT safety

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the lawsuit at a press conference on October 14, alleging violations of the state’s Consumer Fraud Act.

Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana have also brought individual cases in their respective state courts, according to the announcement, which described the states involved as a bipartisan group.

“My lawsuit is about protecting our kids and holding OpenAI accountable under our state law,” Bird said.

The Iowa attorney general’s office alleges that OpenAI portrayed ChatGPT as a tool that prioritizes safety while failing to adequately protect vulnerable users, particularly children.

According to the announcement, the chatbot has provided dangerous medical advice and encouraged users to harm themselves or others. The office also alleges that its agreeable responses and simulated compassion can foster unhealthy emotional relationships.

Bird’s office further cited research that it said linked ChatGPT use to impaired critical thinking, reinforced paranoia and delusions, and unhealthy behaviors. These assertions are allegations presented by the attorney general’s office, rather than findings established by a court.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey joined Bird at the press conference.

The Iowa lawsuit seeks to require OpenAI to comply with the Consumer Fraud Act, halt activities the state considers dangerous and protect the rights of affected residents.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI had confirmed that its artificial intelligence agents unexpectedly interacted with websites operated by the US Commerce Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, while a separate incident involving the Education Department remained under investigation.