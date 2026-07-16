Central Asia's first EV battery plant may emerge in Kazakhstan

The Head of State welcomed CATL's readiness to build a battery plant in Kazakhstan, which can become the first production facility of this scale in Central Asia.

President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan has all the necessary conditions to establish a full production cycle – from raw material processing to finished goods.

Pan Jian, in turn, said CATL views Kazakhstan as an important and reliable partner for joint projects across the company's key business areas. In this context, he noted that CATL can assist Kazakhstan in achieving its strategic goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.

Photo source: Akorda

Founded in 2011, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is the world's leading manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, with a 40% global market share, and ranks among China's largest public companies. In 2025, CATL reported $62.6 billion in revenue and $10.6 billion in net profit, with battery sales totaling 661 GWh in capacity.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.

On Thursday, the Head of State met top executives of China's high-tech companies.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's working visit to Shanghai, Kazakhstan and Chinese partners signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars.