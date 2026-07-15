Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit

Tomorrow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Photo source: Akorda

Additionally, a roundtable will be held with executives from leading Chinese companies.

Photo source: Akorda

On July 17, the Head of State will participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), which this year is themed "AI Partnership for a Better Future."

Photo source: Akorda

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that Kazakhstan and China had agreed to expand air connectivity by increasing the number of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries from 124 to 152 per week, following talks on civil aviation cooperation in Beijing.