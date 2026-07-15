Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Shanghai for a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Tomorrow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
Additionally, a roundtable will be held with executives from leading Chinese companies.
On July 17, the Head of State will participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), which this year is themed "AI Partnership for a Better Future."
Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that Kazakhstan and China had agreed to expand air connectivity by increasing the number of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries from 124 to 152 per week, following talks on civil aviation cooperation in Beijing.