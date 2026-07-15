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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit

    18:39, 15 July 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Shanghai for a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit
    Photo source: Akorda

    Tomorrow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit
    Photo source: Akorda

    Additionally, a roundtable will be held with executives from leading Chinese companies.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Shanghai for working visit
    Photo source: Akorda

    On July 17, the Head of State will participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), which this year is themed "AI Partnership for a Better Future."

    Additionally, a roundtable will be held with executives from leading Chinese companies.
    Photo source: Akorda

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today that Kazakhstan and China had agreed to expand air connectivity by increasing the number of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries from 124 to 152 per week, following talks on civil aviation cooperation in Beijing.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev China Foreign policy AI Artificial Intelligence Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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