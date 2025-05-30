Central Asian leaders arrive in Kazakh capital

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Astana to attend the Central Asia–Italy Summit.

As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Astana Airport on Thursday evening.

As part of her official visit to the Kazakh capital, Italian Prime Minister Meloni and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the 2025 Astana International Forum where she addressed a special panel session.

Afterwards, Tokayev and Meloni proceeded to the Akorda Presidential Residence for the official greeting ceremony of the Italian Prime Minister.