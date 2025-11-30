Central Asian countries debate regional challenges and security threats

The meeting focused on contemporary regional challenges and security threats, the efforts of Central Asian governments to help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan, and the strengthening of regional cooperation in the areas of water and energy management.

In his opening remarks, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, underscored that deepening integration among the Central Asian states remains a key priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy – particularly in light of the establishment of the UN Regional Centre on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

First Deputy Minister noted that the outcomes of the recent 7th Meeting of the Central Asia Strategic Dialogue Group in Tashkent reflect growing interest in the “Central Asia Plus” format, demonstrating both the political relevance of the region and its increasing international agency.

He emphasized that the countries of the region share a long-term objective: to further solidify Central Asia’s status as a region of dynamic socio-economic development, comprehensive cooperation, peace, and prosperity.

The Kazakh diplomat highlighted that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan remains a central foreign policy priority for the states of Central Asia, which seek to enhance trade, transport, and logistics cooperation with the Afghan Government, as well as expand humanitarian engagement.

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev stressed that genuine regional integration requires effective mechanisms for the sustainable use and preservation of shared water and energy resources-particularly at a time of global climate change and the depletion of major transboundary water basins. In this context, he drew attention to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to develop a Central Asian Framework Convention on Water Use aimed at harmonizing national water strategies, reflecting Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to establishing regional mechanisms for protecting and sustainably managing water resources.

He also noted the region’s growing exposure to challenges associated with digital security and the use of big data. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan’s proposal to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence – including the development of a draft Declaration on the Responsible Use of AI by Central Asian States-signals the region’s ambition to strengthen mutual trust and ensure secure data exchange in joint digital projects.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s intention to continue close cooperation with the Central Asian states under the mandate of the UNRCCA.

In his remarks, Kaha Imnadze, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, highlighted the Centre’s role in preventive diplomacy, regional coordination, and peacebuilding in line with the new UNRCCA Programme of Action for 2026-2030. The Programme is built around five priorities: advancing preventive diplomacy, strengthening conflict monitoring and early warning, deepening partnerships with regional and subregional organizations, enhancing the UN’s preventive diplomacy mechanisms, and supporting Central Asian states in addressing challenges related to Afghanistan.

Delegates from the region acknowledged the strategic nature of their partnership and reaffirmed the shared need to deepen regional integration, particularly with regard to Afghanistan’s recovery and regional security.

Askhat Orazbay, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, presented his views on the preservation and rational use of water resources in Central Asia, emphasizing the need to safeguard unique landscapes, maintain ecosystem sustainability, and preserve the regional water balance.

The meeting also featured presentations by young participants of the UNRCCA Academy of Preventive Diplomacy, who shared their perspectives on regional security and development and expressed strong interest in broadening dialogue on advancing strategic cooperation in the region.

Recall that an international conference, jointly organized by the University of Military Security and Defense and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, highlighted regional security priorities in Central Asia.