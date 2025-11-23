International conference highlights regional security priorities in Central Asia

The event was jointly organized by the University of Military Security and Defense and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, emphasized the growing importance of a comprehensive approach to security:

“Security is not only about military capabilities. It is also about resilient state institutions, sustainable economic growth, environmental stability, the rule of law, and people’s well-being. True security comes from societies that trust their institutions, cooperate with their neighbors, and possess the tools to respond to emerging threats”.

Ambassador Karttunen highlighted that the OSCE’s multidimensional concept of security, including the politico-military, economic-environmental, and human dimensions, provides a solid basis for addressing the complex risks facing the region today.

Participants discussed key aspects of regional security, including strengthening cooperation mechanisms, enhancing digital resilience against emerging cybersecurity threats, countering transnational organized crime, addressing the security implications of climate change, and promoting openness and trust between institutions and communities.

The conference provided a platform for policymakers, scholars, and practitioners to share expertise, present research, and explore innovative approaches to strengthening Central Asia’s stability.

