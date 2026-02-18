Canada joins EU defence loan program SAFE

“The agreement strengthens our collective security, supports the development of key defence capabilities, and gives Canadian industry access to European defence markets while contributing to European and Ukrainian security,” McGuinty said in a statement.

The Security Action for Europe program, known as SAFE, was unveiled in March as part of the EU’s broader effort to reinforce defence production amid Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The mechanism offers low-interest loans to participating states for the joint procurement of military equipment and weapons. It also allows companies from partner countries, including Canada, to compete for contracts under the scheme.

Canada’s official accession follows a strategic defence and security partnership signed less than a year ago by Prime Minister Mark Carney and the European Union. That agreement laid the groundwork for Ottawa’s participation in SAFE.

On Wednesday, the Council of the EU approved the first wave of financial assistance under the program for Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Portugal, and Romania. A second round is expected to extend support to Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Finland.

Ottawa’s entry into SAFE signals deepening transatlantic defence cooperation at a time of heightened security concerns across Europe.

