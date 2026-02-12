U.S. House moves to block Trump’s Canada tariffs

The resolution, introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks, aims to revoke tariffs imposed on Canada last year. While the vote marks a rare bipartisan split in the Republican-controlled chamber, the measure is unlikely to become law without Senate approval and the president’s signature.

During debate on the House floor, Trump urged fellow Republicans to oppose the effort. In a post on Truth Social, he warned that members voting against tariffs would face consequences at election time and described tariffs as essential for economic and national security.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican ally of the president, had attempted to prevent consideration of the measure but was unsuccessful. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, the six defections were enough to allow the resolution to pass alongside near-unified Democratic support.

Supporters of the resolution argued that the tariffs have strained relations with Canada and increased costs for American consumers and businesses. Meeks said the measures had damaged ties with a close ally and contributed to higher prices domestically.

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska, one of the Republicans who backed the resolution, said he believes the tariffs have had a net negative effect on the U.S. economy and amount to a tax paid by consumers, manufacturers, and farmers.

The vote comes amid broader trade tensions. Since returning to office, Trump has introduced additional tariff measures and recently threatened a 100% import tax in response to Canada’s proposed trade agreement with China.

The resolution now moves to the Senate, where Republicans also hold a majority. Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case challenging the president’s authority to impose certain tariffs.

Meeks indicated he plans to introduce further resolutions targeting tariffs on Mexico and Brazil, as well as broader global measures announced earlier this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump said he would block the opening of a new U.S.-Canada border bridge unless Washington receives what he called fair compensation and respect from Ottawa.