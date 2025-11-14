California steps up global climate engagement at COP30 amid U.S. policy divisions

During the conference, California and Colombia agreed to expand cooperation on biodiversity protection, methane reduction, clean transportation, and nature-based solutions. California and Chile also advanced their dialogue, with a new agreement on methane management signed by California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez and Chilean officials. In Brazil, Governor Newsom met with Minister of Management and Innovation Esther Dweck to deepen cooperation on digital government services, responsible use of artificial intelligence, and evidence-based environmental policymaking. The state of Pará and California also confirmed plans to work together on wildfire monitoring, prevention, and emergency response.

California’s broader climate activity at COP30 builds on a series of international partnerships with regions in Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America, including cooperation with Nigeria on sustainable transport, with Denmark on grid flexibility, with Kenya on urban development, and with British Columbia on wildfire management. State officials also point to California’s progress on clean energy and emissions reductions, noting long-term gains that continue to shape its international outreach. California’s participation at COP30 reflects its long-standing role in global subnational climate alliances and its continued efforts to support clean energy transitions.

Broader implications

California’s growing diplomatic activity comes at a moment when many countries, including Kazakhstan, are closely watching the direction of U.S. climate policy. Subnational initiatives such as California’s have gained influence as federal positions shift or diverge. For states and regions seeking stable partnerships on clean technology, adaptation, or emissions reduction, California is emerging as a consistent counterpart. The agreements with Latin American partners illustrate how cooperation with large U.S. states can complement national climate commitments and provide additional channels for technical exchange and capacity building.

Newsom’s active presence at COP30 also carries political significance. His contrasting approach to President Trump on climate issues is drawing international attention to how internal U.S. debates may shape future global engagement. For partners in Latin America, Europe, and Central Asia, California’s outreach offers continuity at a time when federal policy remains contested. The agreements signed in Belém highlight the expanding role of subnational governments in shaping expectations about the United States’ contribution to global climate efforts.