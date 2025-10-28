California Governor Newsom considering 2028 US presidential run

In an interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old Democrat said he would be seriously considering a campaign after his term as governor ends, adding that the choice of the next U.S. leader in 2028 would ultimately depend on who rises to meet that moment and on the decision of the American people.

Newsom’s second term as California governor ends in early 2027, and he cannot seek reelection due to state term limits. A former mayor of San Francisco, he has served as governor since 2019 and has become a leading Democratic voice on national issues.

Over the years, Newsom has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who previously made a controversial remark about the possibility of a third term. He has frequently clashed with the Republican leader on immigration policy, the deployment of the National Guard, and redistricting efforts. The California governor also led a statewide initiative to redraw congressional maps in response to Republican-led redistricting elsewhere in the country.

Newsom’s criticism of Trump has extended to social media, where he has occasionally parodied the president’s communication style, including his use of all-capital letters and AI-generated imagery.

Some polls indicate that a majority of Democratic voters believe Newsom should run for president in 2028. His national profile has grown in recent years, alongside modest gains in his favorability ratings.

As reported earlier, in June the state of California sued President Trump over the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.