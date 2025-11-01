143 delegations to attend Brazil's climate summit ahead of COP30

The summit, convened by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will serve as a prelude to the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled for Nov. 10 to 21, also in the Amazon city of Belem.

At a press briefing, Mauricio Lyrio, head of Brazil's COP30 negotiations, said the significant presence of world leaders will make the summit "highly representative."

Environment and Climate Change Minister Marina Silva described the summit as an opportunity for world leaders to highlight the global shift toward renewable energy sources from fossil fuels.

The summit agenda includes a plenary session featuring speeches by global leaders and international organization representatives, as well as thematic sessions to discuss topics such as climate and nature, forests and oceans, and energy transition, according to the COP30 official website.

Lula will also host a luncheon to discuss the Tropical Forests Forever Fund, a climate finance mechanism proposed by Brazil, with the aim of incentivizing countries that protect tropical forests.

As reported previously, Belem is to serve as Brazil’s symbolic capital during the COP30 climate summit.