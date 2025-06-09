Burgas and Varna may join Trans-Caspian Corridor

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the talks were quite substantial and ended with signing several certain agreements.

He said the issues of expanding trade-economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria were in focus of the talks.

The presidents hailed the tendency of the bilateral trade growth.

In his words, more than 60 Bulgarian companies are operating in Kazakhstan today, and there is good opportunity for increasing this indicator.

“We have agreed to raise the volumes of bilateral trade and to develop new investment projects on a mutually beneficial basis,” the Kazakh President said.

The sides highlighted the importance of implementation of joint initiatives in oil and gas, RES, green energy, nuclear industry, digitalization, innovations, AI, space industry, agriculture, healthcare, cultural-humanitarian ties and tourism sectors.

The sides also pointed out the relevance of interaction in transport and logistics sectors.

The parties agreed to explore the issue of Bulgarian sea ports Burgas and Varna joining the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the mechanisms of the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation should be effectively used to boost activity in this area. The Kazakh President suggested creating a joint working group for transport and logistics within the Commission.

“We are interested in studying Bulgaria’s advanced experience in space research and technologies, defense industry, and working jointly in this area," he stressed.

The President said that a Kazakh-Bulgarian business forum will be held today, during which a number of commercial documents will be signed.

"Together with Mr. Radev we will participate in the forum, which proves special attention given to the development of the bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Bulgarian companies willing to work in our market. I have suggested creating the Kazakh-Bulgarian Business Council to strengthen the interaction between business communities of our countries,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the Head of State said that Bulgaria is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe.

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria intend to set up a joint Business Council. Kazakhstan also plans to supply uranium to Bulgaria.