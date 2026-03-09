EN
    Building collapses after blaze in Glasgow, rail services disrupted

    10:10, 9 March 2026

    A building partially collapsed following a major fire near Glasgow Central Station in Scotland on Sunday, forcing the closure of the country's busiest railway station and causing widespread disruption to rail services, Xinhua reports quoting British media.

    Screenshot from Vyro MG video

    The blaze broke out at a vape shop on Union Street in Glasgow city centre and spread to a nearby building, which later partially collapsed as firefighters tackled the flames.

    Network Rail said Glasgow Central Station had been closed "until further notice" and would not reopen on Monday morning as emergency services continued to deal with the incident.

    No casualties have been reported, according to the reports. Emergency services urged the public to stay away from the area as cordons were put in place on surrounding streets and large crowds gathered to watch the fire.

    Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

    As previously reported, seven people died and more than 20 were injured following an explosion and subsequent fire in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region.

    Five victims died at the scene, while another two passed away later in the intensive care unit, the regional healthcare department said.

