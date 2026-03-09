Building collapses after blaze in Glasgow, rail services disrupted

The blaze broke out at a vape shop on Union Street in Glasgow city centre and spread to a nearby building, which later partially collapsed as firefighters tackled the flames.

Network Rail said Glasgow Central Station had been closed "until further notice" and would not reopen on Monday morning as emergency services continued to deal with the incident.

ℹ️ Glasgow Central station remains closed following a significant fire in a shop next to the station on Union Street.



🚆 No ScotRail services will operate to or from Glasgow Central high level. ScotRail services will not call at Glasgow Central low level, but will pass through…

No casualties have been reported, according to the reports. Emergency services urged the public to stay away from the area as cordons were put in place on surrounding streets and large crowds gathered to watch the fire.

A historic B-listed building (dating back to 1851) next to Glasgow Central Station, Scotland's busiest rail hub, has partially collapsed after a massive fire reportedly started in a vape shop on Union Street this afternoon.

Over 60 firefighters are still battling the blaze. No…



Over 60 firefighters are still battling the blaze. No… pic.twitter.com/JkApK6zn2P — OSINT Europe (@Osinteurope) March 8, 2026

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

