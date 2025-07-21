Bublik re-enters ATP’s top-30 following Gstaad crown

No surprises in the top-three, as Jannik Sinner of Italy remained at No.1, followed by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (No.2) and Alexander Zverev of Germany (No.3).

Kazakhstani top-seed Alexander Bublik re-entered the top-30, rising four spots, after his title winning run in Gstaad.

To note, in the men’s singles finals, Bublik defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina, ranked 109th, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to grab the trophy at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland. Cerundolo rose to No.81 in the ATP Singles Rankings, up 28 spots, after advancing to the ATP 250 final.

Another Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenki dropped nine spots to No.110, while Mikhail Kukushkin remained No.197.

