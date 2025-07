XDS Astana Team reveals roster for Terres de L’Ebre/Ordiziako 2025 race

Rider roster includes Diego Ulissi, Christian Scaroni, Ide Schelling, Haoyu Su, Florian Kajamini and two riders of XDS Astana Development Team, Santiago Umba and Daniil Marukhin.

Mario Manzoni and Dario Cataldo will serve as sports directors.

Earlier it was reported that Astana rider Mulubrhan has won Stage 6 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai 2025.