Alexander Bublik wins EFG Swiss Open Gstaad title
18:44, 20 July 2025
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, for the first time in his career, won the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad title, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
In the men’s singles finals, Bublik defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo ranking 109th in the world 6:4, 4:6, 6:3 to grab the trophy at the ATP 250 held in Switzerland.
Notably, Bublik earned his sixth ATP Tour singles title.
