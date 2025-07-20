Alexander Bublik wins EFG Swiss Open Gstaad title

In the men’s singles finals, Bublik defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo ranking 109th in the world 6:4, 4:6, 6:3 to grab the trophy at the ATP 250 held in Switzerland.

Notably, Bublik earned his sixth ATP Tour singles title.

It was reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik (ranked 34th by ATP) claimed another victory at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad tournament and reached the semifinal.