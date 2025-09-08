Azerbaijani experts on Kazakh President’s address: An action plan focused on the future

Farhad Mammadov, a political scientist and director at the Center for Studies of the South Caucasus (CSSC), stressed that the political section of the address contains fundamentally important proposals.

The reform in the political sphere initiated by President Tokayev is a logical continuation of earlier transformations at the local level. Now we are talking about the second level of government — the legislative branch, he said. The proposal to move to a unicameral Parliament elected entirely through party lists opens new opportunities for the development of political competition. This will strengthen the role of political parties, increase transparency and accountability in government, and expand the legislature’s authority in overseeing the executive, stated the expert.

According to Mamedov, the key element is that the reform will be publicly discussed and implemented only through a referendum, which fully aligns with the spirit of open democracy.

Ilgar Velizade, a political analyst and head at the “South Caucasus” Political Scientists Club, focused on the technological and institutional initiatives, in particular the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The President of Kazakhstan outlined a clear strategy — building a ‘digital state.’ This is not just a statement but a comprehensive program. Kazakhstan is laying the foundation for technological sovereignty and institutionalizing the digital agenda. Such steps are especially important amid the rapid development of AI and global competition for digital resources, he noted.

Velizade added that the course toward promoting container transport, digitalizing logistics, implementing Smart Cargo, and developing transport hubs confirms a systemic approach to modernizing the entire infrastructure.

The expert emphasized the similarity of approaches between the two countries in attracting international investment into high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

Speaking about the environmental part of the address, Velizade noted the President’s concern about the shallowing of the Caspian Sea.

President Tokayev clearly identified a problem that affects not only Kazakhstan but all Caspian littoral states. The shallowing of the sea is a challenge for the region’s economy, logistics, and ecosystem. His call for joint action is timely and strategically important — and it is fully shared in Azerbaijan, he stressed.

Commenting on the foreign policy section of the address, Orkhan Yolchuyev, a director at the Baku-based STEM Analytical Center, underlined Kazakhstan’s international standing.

The expert recalled that President Tokayev has significant diplomatic experience, having previously served as UN Deputy Secretary-General. This background means his words resonate in international circles and can provide momentum for a broader dialogue on the future of the UN Security Council.

Such statements are particularly relevant today, as crises and conflicts cast doubt on the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. In the governance of international organizations, the voices of ‘new middle powers’ — such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and other developing states — must be heard more insistently. Their practical contributions to regional security, climate policy, and sustainable development make them important players whose views should be taken into account globally, added the Azerbaijani analyst.

Overall, the experts agree that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to the nation reflects strategic resilience and modern thinking.

This is not just a political speech — it is an action plan focused on the future. Kazakhstan demonstrates the ability to adapt to new circumstances while preserving its core principles, concluded the experts.

Earlier, Kazakh State Counsellor Erlan Karin outlined that the central theme of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 2025 Address is large-scale digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence.