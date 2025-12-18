Azerbaijan dispatches 22 railcars of gasoline to Armenia

On December 18, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR prepared the first shipment of domestically produced fuel destined for Armenia.

The consignment includes 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars and dispatched by an Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) freight train from the Baku freight station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

From there, the cargo will be transported to Armenia via Georgia.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the first train carrying Kazakh wheat arrived in Armenia.

Earlier, on October 21, making a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.