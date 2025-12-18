EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Azerbaijan dispatches 22 railcars of gasoline to Armenia

    19:17, 18 December 2025

    Azerbaijan started freight deliveries to Armenia on Thursday following President Ilham Aliyev’s decision in October to lift long-standing restrictions on the transit of goods, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.

    Azerbaijan dispatches first fuel shipment to Armenia
    Photo credit: Trend

    On December 18, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR prepared the first shipment of domestically produced fuel destined for Armenia.

    The consignment includes 1,220 tons of RON95 motor fuel, loaded into 22 railcars and dispatched by an Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) freight train from the Baku freight station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

    From there, the cargo will be transported to Armenia via Georgia.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the first train carrying Kazakh wheat arrived in Armenia.

    Earlier, on October 21, making a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

    World News Azerbaijan Armenia Oil & Gas Container transportations Railway Economy CIS
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All