First train carrying Kazakh wheat arrives in Armenia

Kazakhstan dispatched 15 railcars carrying 1,000 tonnes of wheat as a pilot shipment to test the efficiency of the new logistics route. The train followed the route Kazakhstan – Russia – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Armenia.

Photo credit: Kazinform

At Ayrum station, the train was met by Bolat Imanbayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia; Tobylbek Omarov, Managing Director of Kazakh National Company Food Corporation; Davit Khudatyan, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure; and Arman Khojoyan, Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

“This is a historic event. We are welcoming the first train carrying Kazakh wheat, the delivery of which became possible thanks to high-level agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Armenia in April last year. Today’s event is a vivid confirmation of the dynamic development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan stands ready to continue grain supplies on a regular and mutually beneficial basis,” pointed out Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev.

In turn, Tobylbek Omarov added that Kazakhstan actively exports wheat to regional partners such as Azerbaijan and Georgia and now plans to expand supplies to Armenia. He noted that the new route enables more cost-efficient transportation, significantly reducing delivery costs. According to him, Kazakhstan plans to organize monthly shipments of 15,000–20,000 tonnes of wheat to Armenia by the end of this year.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Earlier, the train carrying Kazakh wheat to Armenia arrived in Baku.

Speaking during a press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.