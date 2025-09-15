Astana rider secures 3rd place at Grand Prix de Fourmies

The race covered a distance of 193 kilometers. Victory went to France’s Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step, while Czech rider Pavel Bittner of Picnic PostNL took second, with Fedorov rounding out the podium in third.

As reported earlier, other XDS Astana Team riders have also recently made the podium: just a day earlier, 31-year-old Italian Alberto Bettiol took third at the UCI WorldTour one-day race Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec in Canada, while Christian Scaroni secured second place at the GP Industria & Artigianato di Larciano in Italy.