XDS Astana's Christian Scaroni finishes second at GP Industria & Artigianato

Scaroni attacked on the final climb of the day together with fellow Italian Davide Piganzoli. Later, Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro joined them. The trio managed to gain a small advantage, hold it on the descent, and contest the victory in a sprint.

“The team did a great job today, the guys gave 100% to put me in a good position before the final climb. I attacked with Piganzoli, hoping to anticipate Del Toro’s move, as he was the main favorite. We opened a gap, but on the easier part of the climb, closer to the top, Del Toro managed to catch us. Sprinting against him is always tough — I gave everything, but it was only enough for second place. Still, I’m satisfied with today’s race and happy to finish on the podium. We have a strong team here in Italy, and I believe we can achieve more this week”, – said Christian Scaroni.

Two other XDS Astana Team riders, Simone Velasco and Diego Ulissi, finished 9th and 12th, respectively.

It was earler reported XDS Astana Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, which will be held on August 31.