XDS Astana's Bettiol takes a solid third at GP Québec

The Canadian one-day race was held in Québec over a 216-kilometer course. Alberto Bettiol, together with Anthon Charmig (finished 7th), was part of the chasing group that closed the gap to the breakaway riders and fought for victory in the final. In the end, Bettiol secured third place, four seconds behind the winner.

“I was feeling good today and I chose the right moment to anticipate the final. I am so proud of my teammate Anthon (Charmig) who did an incredible job and also the whole team. Unfortunately for us, Julian (Alaphilippe) was super strong today and the reward I am giving back to my team is the third place. After quite a sad spring with being ill and not able to deliver results, I am glad with today’s podium, that’s a small step, but considering the level of contenders here, I should be happy”, – said Alberto Bettiol after the finish.