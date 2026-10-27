Astana Mayor Kassymbek elected President of Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation

The decision was made at the KTTF's extraordinary conference. Kassymbek succeeds Daniyar Abulgazin, who had led the Federation since 2018.

Kassymbek previously coordinated the development of table tennis at the regional level, heading Karaganda region’s Table Tennis Federation, and later Astana city’s Federation.

The new leadership of the KTTF faces several major strategic objectives.

One of its key priorities will be preparations for the 2027 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, which will take place in Astana from May 22 to 30, 2027. The tournament will be the first World Table Tennis Championships to be held in Central Asia.

The Federation also plans to expand the country’s sports infrastructure by building and opening specialized sports halls and modern table tennis centers across all regions of Kazakhstan.

Another priority is to promote the sport among the general public and train a new generation of athletes. More than 260,000 people in Kazakhstan play table tennis regularly. Kassymbek’s team will focus on engaging young people and training future professional players.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had won two table tennis medals for the first time at the Asian Para Games.