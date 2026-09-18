Over 260,000 Kazakhstanis regularly play table tennis

Tokayev thanked Sörling for her consistent support in developing table tennis in Kazakhstan, noting that the country attaches great importance to cooperation with the ITTF.

The President noted the growing interest of Kazakh youth in table tennis, with more than 260,000 people regularly engaged in. He emphasized that the state is actively developing specialized infrastructure required for training future athletes and hosting competitions.

Tokayev also expressed special gratitude to Petra Sörling for assisting in the organization of the World Table Tennis Championships, set to be held in Astana in 2027. This will be the first world championship in table tennis ever staged in Central Asia.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides highlighted the historic significance of the upcoming championship, noting that it will give a powerful impetus to the development of table tennis not only in Kazakhstan but across the region.

In turn, the ITTF President thanked Tokayev for his comprehensive support of the sport in Kazakhstan and shared the Federation’s plans for its further popularization.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev also handed over II degree Dostyk Order to Petra Sörling for her contribution to the development of table tennis in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Tokayev received the credentials of ambassadors from eight countries during a ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Astana.