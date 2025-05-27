Astana to host ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2027

The meeting also determined the countries which will host the 2027, 2028 and 2029 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals.

Following the first round, the United States gathered the fewest number of votes, with Kazakhstan and France advancing to the second round.

The final voting is as follows:

Kazakhstan – 54.68%

France – 45.32%

The organizing committees of the upcoming world championships are:

2027 – Kazakhstan (Astana)

2028 – Japan (Fukuoka-Kitakyushu)

2029 – Brazil (Rio de Janeiro)

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan submitted a bid to host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2027.