    Astana to host ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2027

    20:46, 27 May 2025

    The historic decision was announced today at the ITTF Annual General Meeting 2025 held in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

    ITTF
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    The meeting also determined the countries which will host the 2027, 2028 and 2029 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals.

    Following the first round, the United States gathered the fewest number of votes, with Kazakhstan and France advancing to the second round.

    The final voting is as follows:

    Kazakhstan – 54.68%

    France – 45.32%

    The organizing committees of the upcoming world championships are:

    2027 – Kazakhstan (Astana)

    2028 – Japan (Fukuoka-Kitakyushu)

    2029 – Brazil (Rio de Janeiro)

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan submitted a bid to host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2027.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Upcoming Events Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
