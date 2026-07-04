Astana is a metropolis with its own identity and ambitions, says Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

Earlier this May, Yuriko Koike paid an official visit to Kazakhstan. In recognition of her significant contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Tokyo Governor the Order of Dostyq, I Degree. Despite her busy schedule, Koike found time to give an exclusive interview to Qazinform. She describes Astana as a modern megacity and highlights its growing role as a Eurasian hub for business and tourism.

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Ms. Koike, you paid an official visit to Kazakhstan in May this year. What do you consider the main achievement of that visit?

During my stay in Astana, I had the opportunity to meet with the President of Kazakhstan. I was impressed by my conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highly appreciate his leadership and the institutional reforms he is advancing to promote economic growth, expand artificial intelligence and digitalization, and enhance the country's investment attractiveness. Under President Tokayev's leadership, Kazakhstan is strengthening its role as a key Central Asian hub connecting Europe and Asia.

Last December, Tokyo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Akimat of Astana city. During this trip, I visited and toured the organizations relevant to this MOU. Specifically, we carried out high-profile promotional initiatives for Tokyo-based startups and SMEs in the green transformation (GX) sector, while also undertaking site visits across a broad range of fields, including AI, disaster prevention, education, and sturgeon aquaculture.

I believe this visit will help to deepen our cooperation on addressing shared challenges and strengthening our international competitiveness, leading to success for both cities.

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What insights can Tokyo and Kazakhstan share and learn from each other?

Tokyo’s strength lies in its safety, security, and resilience-qualities that are firmly based on advanced technologies.

For example, for flood control measures, we implement underground regulating reservoirs, AI-based water level forecasting, and rapid damage assessment by drones. We have reduced earthquake damage by retrofitting buildings to make them quake-resistant. For Kazakhstan, which has also experienced floods and earthquakes like Tokyo, such expertise and knowledge can be a valuable reference.

Kazakhstan is driving AI, smart city technologies, and other digital initiatives. Tokyo is also aiming to realize “Smart City Tokyo,” where all residents can enjoy a high quality of life powered by digital technologies. Kazakhstan’s efforts in the digital sector offer valuable lessons for Tokyo as well.

Astana and Tokyo are both capital cities; engines that drive each countries’ growth. By sharing our insights, we will both work to realize a sustainable city.

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What kind of future collaboration do you expect in the educational field?

At my visit to the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, I observed the school’s educational initiatives and learning environment, including its curriculum based on the International Baccalaureate program and math and science education. Speaking with the students, I felt their strong aspirations.

Tokyo has also been committed to digital education and fostering talent ready for the global stage by collaborating with people from other countries while embracing diversity. One example is our study-abroad support program.

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The school’s strategic approach to globalize education and develop highly skilled professionals served as a valuable reference for developing global talent and driving international educational exchange in Tokyo.

We hope this visit will prompt exchanges leading to new educational innovations, based on our mutual friendship.

As capital cities, what role can Tokyo and Astana play in advancing the strategic digital partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan?

As I mentioned earlier, in December 2025, Tokyo and Akimat of Astana city signed an MOU on exchange and cooperation. Digital technology is one area of cooperation.

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In Astana, I visited the international AI center “Alem.ai” and was briefed about its role.

We exchanged views on initiatives to address urban challenges through the use of AI and digital technologies and foster talent, and agreed to maintain strong collaboration based on the MOU.

The 21st century is said to be the “century of the city”. As country capitals, both cities play vital roles. By strengthening our ties and sharing insights, we can work together to address common challenges. Through collaboration of the two cities, we aim to steadily advance exchanges in the digital sector between Kazakhstan and Japan.

You have led the administration of one of the world's largest megacities for several consecutive terms. How has your vision of city governance evolved over the years, and what lessons do you consider the most important?

This year marks my 10th year in office as the Governor of Tokyo. Throughout this time, I have consistently valued two things: “a great cause” and “empathy.” No matter how vast a city may be, its foundation is the people.

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Tokyo’s 14 million residents support the city’s economy, industry, infrastructure, transportation, culture, and all other activities.

No policy can advance without the empathy of the people. Since I was elected as the governor, I have firmly implemented policies to support marriage and parenting, which have widely resonated with Tokyo residents. Last year, the number of Japanese births in Tokyo increased by 1.0 percent over the previous year. This is particularly noteworthy, marking the first rise in the last decade. The empathy of Tokyo residents has led to the result.

Moving forward, we will continue to focus on “people” who help cities prosper, and promote initiatives aimed at realizing a society where everyone can live with peace of mind and shine in their own way.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike at the Kazakh Embassy.