Tokyo Governor praises Astana's growth, eyes innovation partnership

During the conversation, the Governor expressed her sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to her during her recent visit to Astana, noting the impressive pace of modernization and the dynamic growth of Kazakhstan's capital. According to her, mutual interest in innovation, digital transformation, and green energy opens up new horizons for business and institutional partnerships between the two cities.

The Japanese politician highly praised the role of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the international community, emphasizing Japan's readiness to expand strategic cooperation with Astana across all key sectors.

The ambassador noted that the Japanese politician is a close friend of Kazakhstan, who has consistently contributed to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Japan for many years. He also emphasized that the intensification of cooperation between Tokyo and Astana was one of the practical outcomes of the official visit of the Head of State to Japan in December 2025.

It was stressed that the MOU on digital development and urban sustainability signed between Astana and Tokyo in December 2025 will create additional opportunities for implementing joint projects aimed at improving the quality of the urban environment and governance efficiency.

Governor Koike also participated in the ceremonial raising of the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held to commemorate the Day of State Symbols of Kazakhstan.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is Japan's largest municipal structure in terms of budget (approximately $60 billion) and regional GDP (approximately $1.7 trillion). The population of Tokyo is 14.3 million people.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike in Astana. The Head of State awarded Yuriko Koike the Dostyq Order, I Degree, for significant contributions to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan.

She also participated in the Kazakh-Japanese event on decarbonization and environmental technologies.