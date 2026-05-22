Tokyo among safest cities in the world, Tokayev says

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the symbolism of Tokyo Governor’s visit, which is taking place ahead of the 10th anniversary since the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Japan extended strategic partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President noted that under Yuriko Koike's leadership, Tokyo had become one of the safest, cleanest, and most effectively governed cities in the world.

"We consider you an outstanding global politician. Your far-sighted leadership and long-standing service to your country deserve deep respect. In Kazakhstan, you are known as a time-tested friend, partner, and statesperson. We attach particular importance to your efforts to popularize the history and culture of Kazakhstan, which contribute to bringing our peoples closer together," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh President warmly recalled his official visit to Japan last year, following which bilateral relations were elevated to a brand new level.

"I became acquainted with the Smart City program in Tokyo. It was of great interest for us, as we are also promoting the Smart City concept in Kazakhstan. I am confident that your visit to Astana will be very useful, as we are committed to further developing cooperation and exchanging experience in city management," said the Head of State.

The Governor of Tokyo thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome.

Photo credit: Akorda

"I highly commend your leadership, as well as the institutional reforms you are implementing to ensure economic growth, development of artificial intelligence, digitalization, and the country's investment attractiveness. As the largest economy in the region, which possesses significant resources, Kazakhstan is strengthening its role as a key hub in Central Asia, connecting Europe and Asia," Yuriko Koike noted.

The sides also discussed the opportunities for establishing partnership in key areas, such as digital technology, international finance, and education.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League to discuss the state and prospects for deepening interstate cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.