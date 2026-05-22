Kazakh President awards Tokyo Governor Dostyq Order, I Degree
13:45, 22 May 2026
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike the Dostyq Order, I Degree for significant contributions to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Earlier, the Head of State received Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike in Astana.
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the symbolism of Tokyo Governor’s visit, which comes ahead of the 10th anniversary since the establishment of Kazakhstan-Japan expanded strategic partnership.