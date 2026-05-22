EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President awards Tokyo Governor Dostyq Order, I Degree

    13:45, 22 May 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike the Dostyq Order, I Degree for significant contributions to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Japan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President awards Tokyo Governor Dostyq Order, I Degree
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Head of State received Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike in Astana.

    At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the symbolism of Tokyo Governor’s visit, which comes ahead of the 10th anniversary since the establishment of Kazakhstan-Japan expanded strategic partnership.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Japan Kazakhstan and Japan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All