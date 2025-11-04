Armenian PM highlights significance of regional unblocking for Central Asia

Armenia and Kazakhstan are member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Eurasian Economic Union is about the free movement of goods, services, labor, and capital. However, when we look at our mutual trade today, we see that it does not correspond to the logic of the EAEU, because mutual trade is significantly low. The communication routes between us are long and costly. These days, grain is coming to Armenia from Kazakhstan by railway through the territory of Azerbaijan. The President of Azerbaijan announced that he is removing all restrictions on the transit of goods through his territory to Armenia, and I highly appreciate this step. And the first beneficiaries of this will also be the countries of Central Asia, said the Prime Minister of Armenia during Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation forum.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there is a strong desire to deepen economic and political relations with Uzbekistan as well, but there are many logistical challenges on this path, which these projects will help address. “Following the announcement by the President of Azerbaijan, we declared that we are ready to immediately ensure the transit of trucks from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction via Margara and Khndzoresk. At the moment, these are the only routes where all roads and infrastructure are ready,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister of Armenia reaffirmed that the unblocking of the region is beneficial not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan but also for Iran, Georgia, Türkiye , Russia, and the countries of Central Asia.

Earlier, it was reported Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of Republic Day.